Zambia approves $640 mln First Quantum copper smelter

LUSAKA Nov 21 Zambia has granted environmental
approval to Canadian group First Quantum Minerals for a
planned 300,000 tonnes per year copper smelter, the
environmental management agency said on Wednesday.
First Quantum applied in July for environmental approval for
the $640 million smelter at its Kansanshi mine licence area in
the Solwezi, about 600 kilometres north-west of Lusaka.
The operations of the smelter will involve smelting copper
concentrate to produce blister copper as a product and
granulated slag as waste, it said.
"The developer shall conduct radiation tests to ensure that
the concentrate that shall be processed is free of uranium at
all times," the environmental agency said.
The project has a projected lifespan of over 20 years and
the total anticipated work force during operation stage is 800.