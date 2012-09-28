版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 29日 星期六 00:20 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's rates First Quantum Minerals CFR Ba3

Sept 28 First Quantum Minerals Ltd : * Moody's assigns ba3 cfr to First Quantum Minerals ; outlook stable * Rpt-moody's assigns ba3 cfr to first quantum minerals; outlook stable

