First Quantum Minerals to raise up to C$1.44 bln in share offer

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
May 20 Canadian-based copper miner First Quantum Minerals said on Wednesday it plans to raise up to C$1.44 billion ($1.18 billion) in a share issue.
The funds will be used to advance and expand existing production facilities, reduce debt and make acquisitions, the company said in a statement.
RBC Capital Markets and Goldman Sachs Canada are leading the syndicate of underwriters on the offer.
($1 = 1.2191 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver)
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.