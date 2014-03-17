版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 18日 星期二 04:28 BJT

CORRECTED-BRIEF-First Republic announces common stock offering

(Corrects to remove '$3.5 mln' from headline)

March 17 First Republic Bank : * Announces common stock offering * Says offering 3.5 million common shares * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
