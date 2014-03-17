CORRECTED-BRIEF-First Republic announces common stock offering

UPDATE 1-Omnicom revenue beats on Europe, UK growth
April 18 Omnicom Group Inc, the world's second-largest advertising company, reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, helped by improved growth in the United Kingdom and Europe.
(Corrects to remove '$3.5 mln' from headline)
March 17 First Republic Bank : * Announces common stock offering * Says offering 3.5 million common shares * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
April 18 Omnicom Group Inc, the world's second-largest advertising company, reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, helped by improved growth in the United Kingdom and Europe.
April 18 U.S. motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson Inc kept its 2017 outlook unchanged despite its first-quarter shipments hitting the high end of its forecast.
April 18 Regional bank holding company Comerica Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday as a recovery in crude oil prices helped the lender set aside less money to cover bad loans.