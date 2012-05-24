版本:
New Issue-First Republic Bank sells $150 mln perpetuals

May 24 First Republic Bank on Thursday
sold $150 million of exempt non-cumulative perpetual Series B
preferred stock, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.	
    The size of the deal was increased from an original planned
$100 million. 	
    Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and JP Morgan
were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: FIRST REPUBLIC BANK	
	
AMT $150 MLN    COUPON 6.2 PCT     MATURITY    PERPETUAL	
TYPE STK        ISS PRICE 25       FIRST PAY   06/29/2012	
MOODY'S Baa3    YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT  06/01/2012	
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    QUARTERLY	
FITCH N/A                          CALLABLE    06/01/2017

