UPDATE 1-First Republic Bank's profit falls, declares dividend

* Q2 EPS $0.60 vs $0.64 year earlier
* Takes $13.2 mln charge
* Declares quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share
July 18 First Republic Bank posted a
lower second-quarter profit as it took on a one-time charge on
the redemption of some of its preferred stock and the lender
declared its first dividend.
Founded in 1985, First Republic was taken public in 2010 by
private equity firms Colony Capital and General Atlantic, which
bought the bank from Bank of America. Bank of America
inherited First Republic when it took over investment bank
Merrill Lynch.
The San Francisco-based lender, which focuses on wealthy
professionals, reported a lower net income available to common
shareholders of $80.6 million, or 60 cents per share, down from
$84.8 million, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.
First Republic, which counts Facebook founder Mark
Zuckerberg as a client, took a $13.2 million charge related to
the repurchase of some of its preferred shares.
The bank's credit quality is among the best in the country.
Non-performing assets were only 10 basis points of total assets
as of June 30.
First Republic also declared a quarterly dividend of 10
cents a share, its first since going public.
The bank's shares, which have risen 11 percent in the last
year, were down slightly at $33.04 in early trade on the New
York Stock Exchange.