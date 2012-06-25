UPDATE 1-FirstService opts out of agreement with US govt firm

BRIEF-Pure Storage qtrly non-gaap net loss per share $0.02
* Pure Storage announces record fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results
June 25 Canadian property manager FirstService Corp said a subsidiary opted out from a property services agreement with a United States government-backed entity as the business turned unprofitable.
The terms of the contract, awarded in 2008, was revised earlier this year and the unit could not comply with the new standards profitably, FirstService said in a statement.
The revenue run rate of the contract is currently $100 million, down 30 percent from a year earlier, as foreclosures declined in the United States.
The company also expects $2 million related pre-tax reorganization charges in its third quarter.
* Pure Storage announces record fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results
March 1 President Donald Trump told Congress on Tuesday that more needs to be done to bring down "artificially high" prices for prescription drugs, while at the same time praising a drug that turns out to cost $300,000 per year.
NEW YORK, March 1 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, sought to reassure anxious investors on Wednesday about its growth potential, highlighting both short- and long-term projects executives said should continue to help fund the 106-year-old dividend.