UPDATE 1-FirstService posts 4th-qtr profit

Feb 15 Property manager FirstService Corp
posted a quarterly profit helped by strength in its
residential property and commercial real estate segments.
Fourth-quarter net earnings attributable to shareholders
were $65.6 million, or $2.01 a share, compared with a net loss
of $3.7 million, or 12 cents per share, a year ago.
Adjusted earnings were 52 cents per share, up from 37 cents
a share a year ago.
Revenue rose 8 percent to $594.9 million.
Revenue from residential property management rose 14 percent
to $187.9 million, while the commercial real estate services
segment posted revenue of $300.4 million, a 12 percent rise.
Analysts on an average were expecting the company to earn 52
cents per share on revenue of $603.9 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed at C$29.53 on Tuesday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.