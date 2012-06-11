版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 11日 星期一

First Solar to build Australian power plants

June 11 First Solar said it would design and build two utility-scale power projects in Australia totaling 159 megawatts of capacity for AGL Energy Ltd.

Construction is expected to begin on both projects in 2014, with commercial operation in 2015, the company said in a release.

