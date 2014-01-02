BRIEF-First Solar shares up 4.9 pct in heavy volume

BRIEF-Juneyao Airlines to acquire 10 Boeing aircraft, sell financial leasing JV
* Says it plans to buy 10 B787-9 aircrafts from Boeing , catalogue price of each aircraft at $257 million
NEW YORK Jan 2 First Solar Inc : * Shares up 4.9 percent in heavy volume
* Says it plans to buy 10 B787-9 aircrafts from Boeing , catalogue price of each aircraft at $257 million
* Says EMA grants accelerated assessment for Abbvie's investigational HCV Regimen Of Glecaprevir/Pibrentasvir
LONDON, Jan 24 The UK Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that Prime Minister Theresa May must get parliament's approval before she begins Britain's formal exit from the European Union.