公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 4日 星期五

First Solar posts loss on charges, weak prices

May 3 Solar panel maker and power plant developer First Solar posted a first quarter loss, hurt by restructuring charges and weaker prices for its thin-film solar equipment.

Net loss for the first quarter was $449 million, or $5.20 per share, compared with a profit of $116 million, or $1.33 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

