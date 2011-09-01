First Solar's modules from German plant to get premium in Italy

Sept 1 First Solar Inc said modules produced at its factory in Frankfurt (Oder), Germany, have satisfied requirements for a 10 percent premium over the normal incentive paid in Italy -- the No. 2 solar market in the world.

Under Italy's feed-in tariffs program, solar energy producers are typically paid a set, above-market rate, which is differentiated based on the technology used and size of the installation.

First Solar, the largest solar company by market value, said on Thursday some of its products would now be eligible for higher rates in Italy, which accounted for about 9 percent of its 2010 net sales.

The company said this follows a factory inspection certification by the German association for electrical, electronic & information technologies.

Italian government encourages the use of components made in Europe, and projects that contain at least 60 percent local content is rewarded a 10 percent premium over normal feed-in tariff rates.

Tempe, Arizona-based First Solar has operated a thin-film solar modules plant in Frankfurt (Oder) since 2007 and is now looking to double its manufacturing capacity at the plant to about 500 megawatts annually.

The company's annual global manufacturing capacity is about 2.1 gigawatts as of end-June. (Reporting by Krishna N Das in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)