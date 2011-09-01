First Solar's modules from German plant to get premium in Italy

Sept 1 First Solar Inc said modules
produced at its factory in Frankfurt (Oder), Germany, have
satisfied requirements for a 10 percent premium over the normal
incentive paid in Italy -- the No. 2 solar market in the world.
Under Italy's feed-in tariffs program, solar energy
producers are typically paid a set, above-market rate, which is
differentiated based on the technology used and size of the
installation.
First Solar, the largest solar company by market value, said
on Thursday some of its products would now be eligible for
higher rates in Italy, which accounted for about 9 percent of
its 2010 net sales.
The company said this follows a factory inspection
certification by the German association for electrical,
electronic & information technologies.
Italian government encourages the use of components made in
Europe, and projects that contain at least 60 percent local
content is rewarded a 10 percent premium over normal feed-in
tariff rates.
Tempe, Arizona-based First Solar has operated a thin-film
solar modules plant in Frankfurt (Oder) since 2007 and is now
looking to double its manufacturing capacity at the plant to
about 500 megawatts annually.
The company's annual global manufacturing capacity is about
2.1 gigawatts as of end-June.
