CORRECTED-BRIEF-First Solar cuts full-year revenue forecast

(Corrects headline to say the company cut only full-year
revenue forecast, not profit forecast)
Oct 31 First Solar Inc :
* Announces third quarter 2013 financial results
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.94
* Q3 sales $1.3 billion
* Q3 revenue view $988.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $2.28
* Sees 2013 net sales $3.4 billion to $3.6 billion
* Sees 2013 earnings per share $4.25 to $4.50
* Cash and marketable securities at Q3 end $1.5 billion, up
$247 million compared to Q2-end
* FY 2013 earnings per share view $3.77, revenue view $3.63
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* 2013 net sales prior outlook was $3.6 billion to $3.8
billion; 2013 earnings per share prior outlook was $3.75 to
$4.25
