UPDATE 1-First Solar third-quarter profit more than doubles, shares surge

LOS ANGELES Oct 31 U.S. solar company First Solar Inc on Thursday said its third-quarter net income more than doubled from last year as it made progress on major utility-scale projects and sold more panels to customers, sending its shares up more than 9 percent if after hours trading.

The company also lowered its revenue outlook for the year while raising its earnings per share view.

Third quarter net income was $195 million, or $1.94 per share, up from $87.9 million, or $1 per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned $2.28 per share for the quarter, which appeared to handily top analysts' average estimate of 99 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue was $1.3 billion, beating the average estimate of $988.63 million.

First Solar also said it sold its 250 megawatt Silver State South project in Nevada to a unit of NextEra Energy Inc. It is expected to be completed in 2016. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Tempe, Arizona company cut its 2013 revenue view to $3.4 billion to $3.6 billion from a prior range of $3.6 billion to $3.8 billion. It was the second quarter in a row that First Solar slashed its 2013 revenue outlook.

Earnings per share, however, are forecast to be higher than expected for the year. The company expects earnings of $4.25 to $4.50 per share, up from a prior view of $3.75 to $4.25 per share.

First Solar has cut costs and focused its growth efforts on overseas markets where solar power does not need incentives to compete with power from the grid. That strategy, and more stable pricing for solar panels, has paid off this year for investors.

First Solar shares soared more than 9 percent in extended trading to $55 after closing at $50.30 on the Nasdaq. Thursday's close of $50.30 put shares up more than 60 percent this year.