First Solar third-quarter earnings, sales fall

UPDATE 1-Japan's Abe cautions against Brexit regulation cliff edge
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
Nov 6 U.S. solar panel maker First Solar Inc on Thursday posted third-quarter earnings and sales that were lower than the same quarter a year ago when it benefited from the sale of three projects and began recognizing revenue from a major project in California.
The company reported a quarterly profit of $88.4 million or 87 cents per share, compared with $195 million, or $1.94 per share, a year ago. Excluding a one-time tax benefit, First Solar earned 61 cents a share.
Analysts, on average, had been expecting earnings of 64 cents per share, excluding one-time items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue was $889.3 million. Analysts were expecting revenue of $1.049 billion. (Reporting by Nichola Groom)
LONDON, April 29 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that if the United Kingdom left the European Union with an abrupt change of rules for businesses then it could cause confusion for international firms.
BERLIN, April 29 Online fashion retailer Zalando is pondering opening stores in major cities such as London, Paris or Berlin, the company's co-chief executive told Germany's Manager Magazin.