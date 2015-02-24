UPDATE 1-First Solar sees lower results as it pursues spin off

(Adds first quarter outlook)
Feb 24 U.S. solar company First Solar Inc
on Tuesday reported sharply higher quarterly earnings
in part due to the sale of a large California solar power plant
to Southern Co.
But the company warned that results would lag expectations
in the first quarter as it prepares to spin off some assets into
a publicly traded vehicle.
Net income for the fourth quarter was $191 million, or $1.89
per share, compared with $65.2 million, or 64 cents a share, a
year ago.
Revenue rose 31 percent from a year ago to $1.01 billion.
Analysts, on average, had been expecting earnings of 76
cents a share and revenue of $1.283 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the first quarter, First Solar forecast sales of $550
million to $650 million and a loss of 25 cents to 35 cents a
share.
The outlook is below the $924.48 million in sales and 80
cents a share in earnings Wall Street was expecting. In a
statement, the company said results would be lower than prior
periods because of the completion of two major projects and the
retention of some projects on the company's balance sheet.
On Monday, First Solar and SunPower said they were
in talks to bundle and spin off some of their power plant assets
into a vehicle known as a 'yield co', which earns money through
long-term contracts with utilities.
First Solar shares rose more than 10 percent on Tuesday to
close at $54.70 on the Nasdaq.
