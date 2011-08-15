CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-First State eyes inflows boost with new emerging debt funds

(Corrects paragraph 7 after First State clarifies Helene Williamson to lead a team of four instead of six)

LONDON, Aug 15 The funds unit of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) is looking to boost inflows by up to $5 billion in the next five years with the launch of a range of debt funds giving access to fast-growing emerging economies, an executive said.

First State Investments, part of CBA's Colonial First State Global Asset Management, will first launch a "hard" currency product involving emerging debt issued in strong currencies such as the dollar and the euro, said Gary Withers, regional managing director for EMEA at First State.

"We have seen emerging market debt as a very attractive development for some time ... On a five-year basis we would expect to be up to about (the) $5 billion level," Withers told Reuters.

Prompted by concerns over inflation, low government bond yields and the deteriorating creditworthiness of some European countries, investors are looking to take advantage of a rise in demand for debt from corporate and sovereign borrowers in South America, Russia and Asia.

"There is a lot of institutional interest, particularly in continental Europe. We are seeing growing interest in the UK and in the U.S. and more globally. The emerging debt asset class seems to be a more standard allocation," Withers said.

Over the next year, a new fund investing in local currency debt and a further fund focusing on emerging corporate debt will also be launched, he added.

The debt products will be managed by newly recruited Helene Williamson, who will lead a four-strong team of emerging debt specialists in London. Two Hong Kong-based members of First State's existing Global Fixed Interest and Credit team will also be available for research and insight into Asian bonds.

Colonial First State Global Asset Management has over 100 billion pounds ($161.4 million) in assets under management. ($1 = 0.619 British Pounds) (Reporting by Cecilia Valente; Editing by Sinead Cruise)