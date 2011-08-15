CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-First State eyes inflows boost with new emerging debt funds

(Corrects paragraph 7 after First State clarifies Helene
Williamson to lead a team of four instead of six)
* Eyes $5 billion inflows in next five years
* Says US, UK institutions showing interest in emerging debt
LONDON, Aug 15 The funds unit of Commonwealth
Bank of Australia (CBA) is looking to boost inflows by
up to $5 billion in the next five years with the launch of a
range of debt funds giving access to fast-growing emerging
economies, an executive said.
First State Investments, part of CBA's Colonial First State
Global Asset Management, will first launch a "hard" currency
product involving emerging debt issued in strong currencies such
as the dollar and the euro, said Gary Withers, regional managing
director for EMEA at First State.
"We have seen emerging market debt as a very attractive
development for some time ... On a five-year basis we would
expect to be up to about (the) $5 billion level," Withers told
Reuters.
Prompted by concerns over inflation, low government bond
yields and the deteriorating creditworthiness of some European
countries, investors are looking to take advantage of a rise in
demand for debt from corporate and sovereign borrowers in South
America, Russia and Asia.
"There is a lot of institutional interest, particularly in
continental Europe. We are seeing growing interest in the UK and
in the U.S. and more globally. The emerging debt asset class
seems to be a more standard allocation," Withers said.
Over the next year, a new fund investing in local currency
debt and a further fund focusing on emerging corporate debt will
also be launched, he added.
The debt products will be managed by newly recruited Helene
Williamson, who will lead a four-strong team of emerging debt
specialists in London. Two Hong Kong-based members of First
State's existing Global Fixed Interest and Credit team will also
be available for research and insight into Asian
bonds.
Colonial First State Global Asset Management has over 100
billion pounds ($161.4 million) in assets under management.
($1 = 0.619 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Cecilia Valente; Editing by Sinead Cruise)