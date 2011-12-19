UPDATE 1-First Uranium seeks approval for job cuts at Ezulwini Mine

BRIEF-Goodyear Tire to pay $1.75 mln after four fatal accidents at Danville plant
* Virginia Department of Labor and Ministry - comprehensive settlement of VOSH cases reached following fatal accidents at Goodyear's Danville plant
Dec 19 First Uranium said it will seek approval to reduce workforce and cut costs at its Ezulwini Mine in South Africa, as it struggles with production issues at a site that has seen three fatal accidents this year.
The company, which has seen its shares fall by about 86 percent this year, said the plan could affect almost half of the 3,745 workers in the mine.
It will seek approval for the job cuts under the South African Labour Relations Act on Monday, the company said in a statement.
The mine has been the site of several accidents, including one in September which killed a drill operator -- the fourth death in the last 15 months..
"The extremely unfortunate fatal accidents in the latter half of the calendar year have had a significant impact on employee morale and productivity, and as such the expected improvement in production has not been forthcoming," the Chief Executive Deon van der Mescht.
The new operating plan for the Ezulwini Mine will focus on safety and improving mine efficiency, the company said in a statement.
Shares of First Uranium closed at 18.5 Canadian cents on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
SAO PAULO, Feb 10 Brazil's busiest week for initial public offerings in nearly four years ended on Friday with mixed results for issuers, faced with wariness among foreign investors toward Latin America's largest equity market amid fallout from political turmoil.
Feb 10 U.S. energy companies added oil rigs for a 14th week in the last 15, extending a nine-month recovery as drillers take advantage of crude prices that have held mostly over $50 a barrel since OPEC agreed to cut supplies in late November. Drillers added eight oil rigs in the week to Feb. 10, bringing the total count up to 591, the most since October 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday. During the same week a year ago, there we