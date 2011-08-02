UPDATE 1-First Uranium restarts Mine Waste Solutions

* Says nuclear regulator gives OK to restart operations
TORONTO Aug 2 First Uranium FIU.TO said it
restarted its Mine Waste Solutions facility in South Africa on
Tuesday after nuclear regulators suspended operations last week
due to concerns about pipeline maintenance at the gold and
uranium tailings reprocessing plant.
The company said in a release that South Africa's National
Nuclear Regulator had given it conditional approval to restart
operations, provided First Uranium follow an enhanced pipeline
maintenance program and submit monthly reports.
The company did not give details on what was wrong with the
pipeline and a spokesperson was not immediately available for
comment. It said the regulator will review the matter again
next month.
The company said last week that the suspension involved a
pipeline used to pump tailings material, which has been
reprocessed to extract gold and uranium, into a new tailings
storage facility.
Mine Waste Solutions is located 160 km (100 miles) from
Johannesburg. It produced about 66,000 ounces of gold in 2010.
Shares of First Uranium were up 7.32 percent at 44 Canadian
cents on the Toronto Stock Exchange early on Tuesday
afternoon.
($1=$0.96 Canadian)
