UPDATE 1-First Uranium restarts Mine Waste Solutions

* Says nuclear regulator gives OK to restart operations

* Shares rise 7.3 percent to C$0.44

TORONTO Aug 2 First Uranium FIU.TO said it restarted its Mine Waste Solutions facility in South Africa on Tuesday after nuclear regulators suspended operations last week due to concerns about pipeline maintenance at the gold and uranium tailings reprocessing plant.

The company said in a release that South Africa's National Nuclear Regulator had given it conditional approval to restart operations, provided First Uranium follow an enhanced pipeline maintenance program and submit monthly reports.

The company did not give details on what was wrong with the pipeline and a spokesperson was not immediately available for comment. It said the regulator will review the matter again next month.

The company said last week that the suspension involved a pipeline used to pump tailings material, which has been reprocessed to extract gold and uranium, into a new tailings storage facility.

Mine Waste Solutions is located 160 km (100 miles) from Johannesburg. It produced about 66,000 ounces of gold in 2010.

Shares of First Uranium were up 7.32 percent at 44 Canadian cents on the Toronto Stock Exchange early on Tuesday afternoon.

($1=$0.96 Canadian) (Reporting by Julie Gordon; editing by Peter Galloway)