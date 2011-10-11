UPDATE 1-First Uranium sales rise quarter-on-quarter

* Q2 sales rise 17.7 percent from Q1

* Uranium production up 76.8 percent in same period

* Company maintains gold, uranium full year outlook

Oct 11 First Uranium FIU.TO said on Tuesday that its second-quarter gold sales rose 17.7 percent from the prior quarter and it is maintaining its full year outlook despite problems at both its projects in South Africa.

Gold sales in the second quarter, ended Sept. 30, rose to 40,529 ounces from 34,438 ounces in its first quarter. In the same period, uranium production rose 76.8 percent to 36,006 pounds from 20,361 pounds.

Gold and uranium production at the Ezulwini mine, located some 40 km (25 miles) from Johannesburg, was affected by two fatal accidents in the second quarter, which led to work stoppages.

First Uranium said it is reinforcing efforts to attain a safe working environment and has adopted a zero-tolerance approach to unsafe conduct.

The company said it remains on track to sell about 70,000 to 80,000 ounces of gold from Ezulwini in fiscal 2012, with uranium sales of between 110,000 and 130,000 pounds.

At its Mine Waste Solution (MWS) facility, which reprocesses tailings to extract gold and uranium, the company said gold recoveries rose quarter-to-quarter, leading to a 27 percent boost in gold sales.

Gold guidance at MWS, located 160 km (100 miles) from Johannesburg, was unchanged at between 105,000 and 115,000 ounces, despite an ongoing issue with permitting.

In September, the South African mining authority withdrew the new order mining right for the project. The company maintains that MWS is not a mine and does not need a mining right to operate. It said it has continued to operate.

Shares of First Uranium closed up 21 percent at 23 Canadian cents on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The company has lost 83 percent of its value since the beginning of the year.

($1=$1.03 Canadian) (Reporting by Julie Gordon; editing by Rob Wilson)