UPDATE 1-First Uranium mine operation halted after fatality

* Operations halted for investigation into fatality

Nov 14 First Uranium FIU.TO said on Monday it had halted operations again at its Ezulwini mine in South Africa, after a collapse killed an employee at the underground mine.

The collapse occurred on the 48 level of the gold and uranium mine, located some 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Johannesburg.

First Uranium has halted operations at the project until an investigation of the accident can be completed.

In September, operations were halted at Ezulwini after a drill operator was killed in a collapse. In August, the company announced a day of mourning after an employee was killed in an incident at the underground mine.

Shares of First Uranium were halted ahead of the news. The stock closed at C$0.255 Canadian on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon)