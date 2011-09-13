UPDATE 1-Drill operator killed at First Uranium mine

* Collapse kills drill operator at South African mine

* Operations at Ezulwini suspended for investigation

* Fourth death at mine in last twelve months

TORONTO, Sept 13 First Uranium FIU.TO said on Tuesday that an accident at its Ezulwini mine had killed a drill operator, the fourth death at the South African mine in the last twelve months.

The Toronto-based uranium and gold producer said that operations have been halted until an investigation into the cause of the accident can be completed.

The drill operator was killed by a "fall of ground", or collapse, on the Number 50 level of the underground mine.

In August, the company said one man had been killed in "an incident", which was under internal investigation.

In March, a worker was killed by a fall of ground, while a tunnel collapse in November killed one worker and injured three others.

Shares of First Uranium closed unchanged at 38 Canadian cents on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The stock has slipped more than 72 percent since the beginning of this year.

($1=$0.99 Canadian) (Reporting by Julie Gordon; editing by Rob Wilson)