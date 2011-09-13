UPDATE 1-Drill operator killed at First Uranium mine

BRIEF-Meisheng Cultural & Creative unit to buy shares in JAKKS Pacific
* Says co's Hong Kong-based unit plans to use 50.5 million yuan to buy shares in JAKKS Pacific Inc, and will own 6.92 percent stake in it after transaction
* Collapse kills drill operator at South African mine
* Operations at Ezulwini suspended for investigation
* Fourth death at mine in last twelve months
TORONTO, Sept 13 First Uranium FIU.TO said on Tuesday that an accident at its Ezulwini mine had killed a drill operator, the fourth death at the South African mine in the last twelve months.
The Toronto-based uranium and gold producer said that operations have been halted until an investigation into the cause of the accident can be completed.
The drill operator was killed by a "fall of ground", or collapse, on the Number 50 level of the underground mine.
In August, the company said one man had been killed in "an incident", which was under internal investigation.
In March, a worker was killed by a fall of ground, while a tunnel collapse in November killed one worker and injured three others.
Shares of First Uranium closed unchanged at 38 Canadian cents on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The stock has slipped more than 72 percent since the beginning of this year.
($1=$0.99 Canadian) (Reporting by Julie Gordon; editing by Rob Wilson)
Feb 5 KPMG India has appointed Arun Kumar as chairman and chief executive, effective Feb. 5.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02062017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 3:00 pm: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman briefs media on budget proposals in New Delhi. LIVECHAT-FX WEEKAHEAD FX