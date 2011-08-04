UPDATE 1-FIS ends takeover talks with UK's Misys

(Adds detail)

Aug 4 U.S. payment processor Fidelity National Information Services Inc said on Thursday that it is no longer considering making an offer for British software firm Misys Plc .

The company did not cite a reason.

In June, Fidelity National Information Services confirmed it had approached Misys with a deal, which analysts said could value the U.K.-based financial software company at $2.4 billion. (Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore)