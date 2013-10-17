版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 17日 星期四 08:57 BJT

Obama to speak on Thursday about path ahead on fiscal issues

WASHINGTON Oct 16 President Barack Obama will deliver a statement on Thursday at 10:35 a.m. (1435 GMT) about the need for Democrats and Republicans to work together on fiscal issues following the 11th hour deal in Congress that ended a 16-day government shutdown and averted a debt default.

"I'll have more to say about this tomorrow, and I've got some thoughts about how we can move forward in the remainder of the year, stay focused on the job at hand," Obama said on Wednesday, after the Senate approved the deal.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐