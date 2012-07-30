UPDATE 1-Fiserv 2nd-qtr profit beats estimates

* Q2 adj EPS $1.28 vs est $1.26

* Q2 rev rises 3 pct

* Sees FY12 adj EPS $5.08-$5.20 vs est $5.18

July 30 Fiserv Inc posted a quarterly profit above analysts' expectations on higher processing and services revenue, and said it expects full-year adjusted earnings to grow 11 percent to 14 percent.

The company, which provides IT services and systems to the financial sector, expects full-year adjusted earnings to be between $5.08 per share and $5.20 per share.

Analysts on average are expecting a profit of $5.18 per share in 2012, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the second quarter, the company's net income rose to $161 million, or $1.18 per share, from $90 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.28 per share.

Revenue rose about 3 percent to $1.10 billion.

Analysts on average expected the company to earn $1.26 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

Processing and services revenue grew about 4 percent to $917 million.

Shares of the company, which have risen about 48 percent from a low of $48.75 last September, closed at $72.25 on Monday on the Nasdaq.