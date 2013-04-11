版本:
Sinclair Broadcast to buy Fisher Communications for $373 mln

April 11 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc said it will buy TV station operator Fisher Communications Inc for about $373 million.

The offer values Fisher at $41 per share, a premium of 5 percent to the stock's Wednesday closing price.
