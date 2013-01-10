版本:
Fisher Communications explores sale

Jan 10 TV station operator Fisher Communications Inc said it is exploring strategic alternatives including a possible sale of the company.

The company said it had not made a decision to "pursue any specific strategic transaction" and had not set a timetable for the review process.

Fisher Communications, which has a market value of about $252.8 million, said it had retained Moelis & Company as financial adviser.

