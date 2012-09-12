UPDATE 1-New Zealand's F&P sees interest after Haier takeover offer

WELLINGTON, Sept 12 New Zealand kitchen
appliance maker Fisher and Paykel Appliances Holdings Ltd
has been approached by firms interested in buying some
of its divisions after Chinese white-goods maker Haier Group
offered to take over the entire company.
Shares in F&P Appliances jumped to a four-year high of
NZ$1.175 ($0.96) on Wednesday after Haier offered NZ$869 million
to take over New Zealand's largest appliance maker, putting its
market capitalisation around NZ$850 million.
Haier, parent of Qingdao Haier Co Ltd and Haier
Electronics Group Co Ltd, said late on Tuesday that it
had offered to pay NZ$1.20 a share in cash for a full takeover,
a 2.5 percent premium on its current price. Haier already owns
20 percent of F&P.
"It's a reasonable offer," said Shane Solly, portfolio
manager at Mint Asset Management in Auckland. "The intellectual
firepower and the engineering prowess that the Fisher and Paykel
team have had for a long time has significant value to a large
manufacturer such as Haier."
F&P disclosed earlier this week that Haier had approached
certain shareholders about purchasing their stakes, and F&P
Chairman Keith Turner on Wednesday said other companies had
since shown interest in the firm's divisions.
In addition to producing refrigerators, washing machines and
double-door dishwashers, F&P also manufactures automated
production equipment, and has a consumer finance arm.
"Now that the takeover statement has been made, we have had
some responses from parties interested in various parts of
Fisher and Paykel," Turner said on Wednesday, while declining to
give details.
Haier has indicated that it could sell the profitable
consumer finance division if the takeover is approved.
HAIER BRANCHES OUT
The New Zealand deal is seen as a bid by Haier to reduce its
reliance on a slowing domestic economy, and as a tempting offer
for F&P's shareholders at a time when demand is slowing for its
products.
It would also strengthen Haier's overseas presence. F&P
controls up to 20 percent of the Australian white-goods market,
while it dominates the New Zealand market.
Roughly half of F&P's production is sold in Australia and
25-30 percent in New Zealand, with the remainder going to the
United States, Europe, Britain, the Middle East and Singapore.
F&P has said the offer has the support of fund manager Allan
Gray, its second-largest shareholder which owns 17.5 percent of
the company.
Haier's first overseas foray was a failed attempt in 2005 to
buy U.S. white-goods maker Maytag after teaming up with Bain
Capital and Blackstone Group LP.
Washington D.C.-based Carlyle Group LP agreed in 2011
to buy 9 percent of Haier's Hong Kong-listed unit, investing up
to $194 million through convertible bonds.
Carlyle's investment provided capital for Haier's expansion
plans and emerged just days after Haier decided to buy Panasonic
Corp's Sanyo Electric washing machine and refrigerator
units in Japan and Southeast Asia for $130 million.
F&P had been hit by the global credit crisis and slow demand
aggravated by a high New Zealand dollar. Some analysts said the
company had turned a corner in the past year and faced a strong
outlook. F&P has moved most of its manufacturing to low-cost
Mexico and Thailand.
The offer comes as China's home appliance makers are
grappling not only with reduced demand, but also intensifying
competition from local and foreign brands that have hurt their
bottom lines and prompted them to seek new avenues to spur
growth.