Fisker replaces CEO for second time this year

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
DETROIT Aug 14 Fisker Automotive named the former head of General Motors Co's Chevrolet Volt program as chief executive on Tuesday, marking the second time the green car start-up has replaced its top executive this year.
Tony Posawatz, who oversaw the development of the Chevy Volt plug-in hybrid for six years before he left GM this summer, will replace outgoing CEO Tom LaSorda.
During a conference call with reporters to announce the move, LaSorda said he will be on hand to provide "fatherly advice" but will not have a formal role in the company.
LaSorda was named as CEO of Fisker in February to replace Henrik Fisker, a one-time Aston Martin designer, who founded the automaker carrying his name in 2007.
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.