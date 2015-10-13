Canada's Denison Mines, Fission Uranium terminate merger agreement

Oct 13 Canadian uranium miner Denison Mines Corp and Fission Uranium Corp said they have terminated their C$483 million merger agreement due to opposition from Fission's shareholders.

While a majority of the Fission shares voted in favor of the purchase by Denison, the required two-thirds approval was not obtained, the companies said in a statement.

At the deadline for submission of proxies on Friday, Denison's shareholders strongly supported the arrangement. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)