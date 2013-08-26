版本:
REFILE-BRIEF-Fission Uranium makes proposal to acquire Alpha shares at $7.26/apiece

Aug 26 Fission Uranium Corp :

* Makes proposal to alpha to acquire alpha shares for $7.26 per alpha share

* Says alpha would have the opportunity to appoint two members to the board of directors of Fission

