UPDATE 1-U.S. trade judge clears Fitbit of stealing Jawbone's trade secrets

By Andrew Chung
NEW YORK Aug 23 Fitbit Inc did not
steal rival Jawbone's trade secrets, a U.S. International Trade
Commission judge ruled on Tuesday, dashing Jawbone's hopes of
securing an import ban against Fitbit's wearable fitness
tracking devices.
The judge, Dee Lord, said that there had been no violation
of the Tariff Act, which gives the commission the power to block
products that infringe U.S. intellectual property, because "no
party has been shown to have misappropriated any trade secret."
The ruling means Jawbone comes away with nothing from a
complaint it filed with the trade agency in July 2015, accusing
Fitbit of infringing six patents and poaching employees who took
with them confidential data about Jawbone's business, such as
plans, supply chains and technical details.
Two of the patents were withdrawn, however, and four others
were invalidated by the judge, before a May trial that was
limited to the trade secrets claims.
Fitbit Chief Executive Officer James Park said in a
statement on Tuesday that Jawbone's allegations were without
merit and an attempt "to disrupt Fitbit's momentum to compensate
for their own lack of success in the market."
A representative for Jawbone could not immediately be
reached for comment.
Fitbit is biggest maker of wrist-based and clippable fitness
devices, which track users' steps, calories burned, heartrates
and other parameters. It sold 5.7 million devices in the second
quarter, beating revenue estimates.
Jawbone makes a range of activity trackers under the UP
brand but has been losing market share. It is no longer among
the top five wearables vendors, according to market research
firm International Data Corp.
Tuesday's ruling comes on the heels of a victory for Jawbone
in a separate trade case filed against the company by Fitbit. On
July 19, another commission judge found all three Fitbit patents
in that case were invalid. Fitbit has asked the full trade
commission to review the ruling.
Jawbone first sued Fitbit last year over trade secret
violations in California state court, where the case is still
pending. The companies, both based in San Francisco, are also
litigating over patents in federal court.
The case in the U.S. International Trade Commission is, In
the Matter of Certain Activity Tracking Devices, Systems and
Components, No. 337-963.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and
Cynthia Osterman)