Wearable fitness tracker maker Fitbit sued by rival Jawbone - NYT

May 27 Wearable fitness tracking device maker Fitbit Inc is being sued by rival Jawbone, which accused Fitbit of "plundering" confidential data, the New York Times reported.

Jawbone accused Fitbit of "systematically plundering" confidential information by poaching employees who improperly downloaded sensitive materials shortly before leaving, the Times reported on Wednesday. (nyti.ms/1FP30VU)

According to the complaint filed in California State Court, Fitbit recruiters contacted nearly a third of Jawbone's employees early this year, some of whom left after downloading information like Jawbone's current and future business plans and products, the newspaper reported. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)