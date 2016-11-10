Fitbit shares rise on purported takeover offer

Nov 10 Shares of wearable device maker Fitbit Inc rose as much as 8 percent on Thursday after a previously unknown entity calling itself ABM Capital Ltd said in a regulatory filing that it had offered to buy the company for $12.50 per share.

Reuters could not immediately determine the veracity of the offer. (bit.ly/2ems8O1)

The filing, which contains little detail of the purported offer, lists a Shanghai address for ABM Capital.

Reuters was unable to reach ABM with the telephone number provided in the filing. Fitbit could not be immediately reached for comment, while the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which received the filing, declined to comment.

Fitbit's shares were up 2.8 percent at $8.80 in late morning trading, well below the purported offer price of $12.50. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora and Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)