版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 30日 星期一 22:23 BJT

Fitbit cuts fourth-quarter revenue estimate, slashes workforce

Jan 30 Wearable fitness device maker Fitbit Inc lowered its fourth-quarter revenue estimate on Monday and said it would cut about 6 percent of its workforce.

The company said it expects fourth-quarter revenue to be $572 million-$580 million from its earlier estimate of $725 million-$750 million.

Fitbit, whose shares were down 17 percent in premarket trading, had about 1,627 employees as of Oct. 1.

(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐