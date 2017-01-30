Fitbit cuts fourth-quarter revenue estimate, slashes workforce

BRIEF-Optibase Q1 loss per share $0.10
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 Wearable fitness device maker Fitbit Inc lowered its fourth-quarter revenue estimate on Monday and said it would cut about 6 percent of its workforce.
The company said it expects fourth-quarter revenue to be $572 million-$580 million from its earlier estimate of $725 million-$750 million.
Fitbit, whose shares were down 17 percent in premarket trading, had about 1,627 employees as of Oct. 1.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 25 Three of Canada's biggest banks on Thursday played down concerns that Home Capital Group's problems could impact the broader financial system and reported quarterly results that topped market expectations.
MILAN, May 25 European shares struggled for direction on Thursday with investors hunting for fresh catalysts as a blistering earnings season that helped stocks surge to new highs nears its end.