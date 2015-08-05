BRIEF-Fitbit Qtrly earnings per share $0.07

Aug 5 Fitbit Inc :
* Reports second quarter 2015 results
* Sees FY 2015 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.69 to $0.77
* Sees Q3 2015 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.07 to $0.10
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.21
* Sees Q3 2015 revenue $335 million to $365 million
* Sees FY 2015 revenue $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion
* Q2 revenue rose 253 percent to $400 million
* Q2 revenue view $319.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.07
* Sees Q3 non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 47% to 48%
* Sees Q3 adjusted EBITDA in the range of $35 million to $45
million
* Sees FY 2015 non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 47% to 48%
* Sees FY 2015 adjusted EBITDA in the range of $275 million to
$310 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $261.9 million
-- Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2015 earnings per share view $0.61, revenue view $1.41
billion -- Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S
