Fitness device maker Fitbit's revenue nearly triples

Nov 2 Wearable fitness device maker Fitbit Inc's revenue nearly tripled in the third quarter, helped by strong demand from markets outside the Americas.

However, the company's net income fell to $45.8 million, or 19 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $68.9 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $409.3 million from $152.9 million. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)