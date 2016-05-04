Wearable fitness device maker Fitbit's revenue surges 50 pct

BRIEF-CME Group says cleared 1 trillion in Mexican Peso interest rate swaps on Jan 12
* cleared 1 trillion in Mexican Peso interest rate swaps in a single day on January 12, 2017
May 4 Wearable fitness device maker Fitbit Inc reported a 50 percent jump in quarterly revenue, buoyed by strong demand for its Blaze smartwatch and Alta wrist band.
However, the company's net income attributable to common stockholders fell to $11 million, or 5 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 2, from $15.6 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.
Fitbit had cautioned in February that profit would be weighed down by higher sales and marketing expenses for the launches of Blaze and Alta.
The company's revenue rose to $505.4 million from $336.8 million. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Hudbay announces 2017 production and cost guidance and management appointment
* River road asset management llc reports 7.6 percent passive stake in fidelity national financial inc as of december 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2jw57cK Further company coverage: