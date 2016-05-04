Wearable fitness device maker Fitbit's revenue surges 50 pct

May 4 Wearable fitness device maker Fitbit Inc reported a 50 percent jump in quarterly revenue, buoyed by strong demand for its Blaze smartwatch and Alta wrist band.

However, the company's net income attributable to common stockholders fell to $11 million, or 5 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 2, from $15.6 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

Fitbit had cautioned in February that profit would be weighed down by higher sales and marketing expenses for the launches of Blaze and Alta.

The company's revenue rose to $505.4 million from $336.8 million. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)