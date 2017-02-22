Fitbit forecasts current-quarter revenue below estimates

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Feb 22 Fitbit Inc forecast lower-than-expected revenue for the current quarter, underscoring the wearable device maker's struggles with waning demand for its fitness tracking bands in a maturing market.
The company said it expects revenue of between $270 million to $290 million for the first quarter.
Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $307.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.