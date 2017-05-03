版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 04:12 BJT

Fitbit's quarterly revenue slumps 40.8 pct

May 3 Fitbit Inc reported a 40.8 percent fall in quarterly revenue on Wednesday as the wearable device maker struggles with rising competition in a rapidly maturing market.

The company posted a loss of $60.1 million, or 27 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 1, compared with a profit of $11 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $298.9 million from $505.4 million. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐