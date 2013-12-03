Fitch: Absolute Return Fund Performance Improves but is Dependent on Volatility

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Absolute Return Fund Dashboard here PARIS/LONDON, December 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that absolute return funds' performance has improved with over 70% of funds posting positive performance in 2012 and 2013, supported by more favourable market conditions. Returns have showed low volatility but have not always been independent of market conditions, notably volatility and correlation. Over the past three years, short volatility strategies have been most successful as market volatility declined. However, longer term, funds that deploy different strategies for low and high market volatility provide more stable, longer term returns. The most successful funds employ short volatility strategies, for example exploiting relative value and carry trades to make more money when volatility is low and directional strategies when volatility is high. Absolute return funds, which seek to produce positive returns whatever the direction of the markets, and do not compare performance to a benchmark index, continue to be popular among investors. Assets under management almost doubled to close to EUR200bn since end-2010, according to Lipper. The growth was driven by strong inflows, from investors who are keen to diversify sources of performance, in a context of low return expectations across traditional long strategies and asset classes. "Most absolute return funds use short volatility strategies, which have fared better than long volatility strategies since end 2010. Carry and relative value performance engines (overall short volatility) supported higher return than directional strategies (overall long volatility), in a context of declining market volatility," says Manuel Arrive, Senior Director in Fitch's Fund and Asset Manager Rating team. Relative value strategies have also benefited from the market normalisation at the country and asset class level while relative value at security levels suffered from low dispersion, or a low variability of relative returns. Absolute Return fund managers have proved cautious on trading market exposures as a return driver, for lack of conviction and clear trends. Absolute Return funds experienced drawdowns in May-June 2013 that relative to the market, were more severe than 2011, as a result of the rise in asset correlation and the funds' long credit exposure. Funds also better captured market rebound, which suggests that portfolios may have kept their risk exposure constant instead of de-risking and re-risking in an abrupt and untimely manner. Indeed, in Fitch's view, anchoring allocations and avoiding excessive churning can prove beneficial in periods of sell offs and quick rebounds. This approach suggests a higher acceptance of short term drawdown from investors to protect alpha in the longer term. Fitch's "Absolute Return Funds Dashboard Dec 2013" provides a summarised overview of the sector's developments and is available at www.fitchratings.com. Fund sector research is part of Fitch's on-going commitment to fund research and ratings. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in qualitative fund analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent, forward-looking assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and consistency of longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The ratings focus on the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance drivers, risk management, and the quality of the fund's operational infrastructure. Contact: Manuel Arrive, CFA Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 77 Fitch Ratings S.A.S. 60, rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Richard Woodrow, CFA Analyst +44 203 530 1388 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Credit Fund Dashboard here European Multi-Asset Funds Dashboard H113 here Absolute Return Funds: Fund Quality Rating Considerations here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.