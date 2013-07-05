Fitch Affirms 3 Swiss Private Banks; EFG International's Outlook Revised to Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/PARIS/BARCELONA, July 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Pictet & Cie's (Pictet) and Lombard Odier & Cie's (Lombard Odier) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA-' and Viability Ratings (VRs) at 'aa-'. The Outlooks on Pictet's and Lombard Odier's Long-term IDRs are Stable. At the same time, the agency has affirmed EFG International AG's (EFGInt) and its main operating subsidiary, EFG Bank's Long-term IDRs and VRs at 'A' and 'a' respectively and has revised the Outlooks on their Long-term IDRs to Stable from Negative. EFG Bank's Support Rating has been downgraded to '5' from '1'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The Outlook on EFGInt's and EFG Bank's Long-term IDRs have been revised to Stable from Negative because the group significantly strengthened its core capitalisation and made improvements to its underlying profitability following a strategic review initiated in late 2011. PICTET KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and VRs Pictet's IDRs and VR reflect the bank's diversified and profitable wealth and to a lesser extent asset management franchises, its low risk appetite, strong balance sheet, solid funding and liquidity profile and solid capitalisation. The ratings also take into account regulatory pressure on the Swiss private banking industry leading to higher operating expenses and limiting business opportunities as well as cyclical earnings pressure on the wealth management industry in general from the low interest rate environment, sluggish market developments and low risk appetite and the elevated Swiss franc. However, due to its size, diversification and low overall risk profile Pictet is in Fitch's view better placed than most peers to face these challenges. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Pictet will continue to generate stable and adequate profitability while avoiding significant operational or reputational losses. In 2012 and 5M13, Pictet's profitability held up well, helped by higher average assets under management (AuM; up 11% yoy to CHF374bn at end-2012) and well-controlled operating expenses. Positively, Pictet's revenue base remained stable and predictable. Net fee income from AuM, by far Pictet's most important revenue source, covered operating expenses by 114% in 2012, ensuring solid financial flexibility. Pictet's balance sheet is of solid quality: the bank's loan book remains small (14% of assets at end-2012), short-term and collateralised (Lombard loans) and non-lending assets largely relate to cash, central bank exposure or short-term exposure to highly rated bank counterparties, with minimal exposure to long-term or illiquid assets. Pictet maintains a sizeable liquid asset buffer and structural liquidity is sound. Both risk-weighted capitalisation (Basel 2.5 Tier 1 ratio of 17.3% at end-2012) and leverage are adequate for the bank's risk profile and rating level. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and VRs In the short- to medium-term, Pictet's ratings are primarily sensitive to developments regarding a US inquiry into Pictet's US off-shore client base. In late 2012, the US Department of Justice (DoJ) started an inquiry into Pictet's US offshore client base. Pictet's ratings are based on Fitch's assumption that any outcome with the DoJ will be of a manageable size and would be absorbed by Pictet's underlying profitability. Should the outcome be worse than expected by Fitch, affecting Pictet's capitalisation, or should the US authorities take more drastic action against Pictet then this would likely have negative rating implications. Pictet's ratings are also sensitive to potentially sizeable litigation or operational losses in the context of the ever-tighter regulated wealth management industry although Fitch deems the occurrence of such losses unlikely. An increasing balance sheet risk appetite, also considered unlikely, or the bank's inability to adjust its cost base to the currently difficult operating environment, could also put Pictet's ratings under pressure. Given the already high ratings compared to peers and challenges facing the sector, ratings upside potential is limited. Operating as a private banker owned by individuals through a partnership with unlimited joint and several liability since 1805, Pictet announced in Q113 that from 2014 it intends to change the legal structure to a limited corporate partnership (societe en commandite par actions de droit suisse or SCA) while the Swiss bank will take the legal form of a societe anonyme or limited company. Fitch expects this prospective change to be neutral for the rating (see 'Fitch: No Rating Impact from Changes at Pictet, Lombard Odier', 6 February 2013 at www.fitchratings.com). LOMBARD ODIER KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and VRs Lombard Odier's IDRs and VR reflect the bank's well-established private banking franchise, predictable and solid quality profitability, its low risk appetite and exposure, solid funding and capital position and its impeccable track record in avoiding operational or credit related losses. The ratings also take into account the increased regulatory and political pressure on the Swiss private banking industry in general and the related potentially sizeable one-off charges. However, Fitch considers the bank's control framework to be sound, whilst its limited exposure to tax sensitive assets reduces potential litigation risks. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Lombard Odier will continue to generate stable and adequate profitability while avoiding significant operational or reputational losses. Lombard Odier's strategy to transform its asset management business, conducted through Lombard Odier Investment Managers (LOIM), into a second major revenue driver for the bank is viewed positively by Fitch since it would lead to a more balanced earnings mix. However, Fitch notes that LOIM, although growing and improving its profitability, remains subscale, exposing the bank to execution risk. Lombard Odier's profitability remained adequate and resilient in 2012 with increasing AuM (up 15% yoy to CHF165bn at end-2012) leading to higher net fees income, by far Lombard Odier's most important revenue source. Operating expenses remained well-controlled ensuring adequate financial flexibility. Lombard Odier consistently maintains a very liquid, short-term and low-risk balance sheet, with around half of the assets relating to cash. The bank's capital base is strong, consisting almost entirely of core Tier 1 capital. Both risk-weighted capitalisation (Basel 2.5 Tier 1 ratio of 22% at end-2012) and leverage is adequate for the bank's risk profile and rating level. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and VRs Lombard Odier's ratings are sensitive to potentially sizeable litigation or operational losses given the current general regulatory pressure on Swiss private banks. The ratings are - in the medium-term - also sensitive to an inability to compensate revenue pressure on off-shore private banking by improved earnings from on-shore private banking and its asset management business. Lombard Odier's ratings are high and upside potential is therefore limited, also in view of challenges facing the sector. In conjunction with Pictet, Lombard Odier has also announced in Q113 that from 2014 it intends to change the legal structure to a limited corporate partnership, which Fitch anticipates to be ratings neutral. PICTET AND LOMBARD ODIER KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The banks' Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors (SRFs) reflects Fitch's view that sovereign support for Pictet or Lombard Odier, while possible, cannot be relied upon. Both banks cater for an affluent international client base and do not have retail deposit franchises in Switzerland. In case of need, support from within the Swiss private banking sector and/or the Swiss banking industry in general might be possible but has not been factored into Fitch's support-driven ratings. In addition, Pictet and Lombard Odier as private banking partnerships might receive funding and capital support from their partners' private wealth. Again, this potential support has not been included in Fitch's ratings as such support would be difficult to quantify. RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Given Pictet's and Lombard Odier's business models, a revision of the two banks' Support Ratings and SRFs is highly unlikely. EFG INTERNATIONAL AND EFG BANK KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and VR EFGInt's and EFG Bank's IDRs and VR are aligned, reflecting Fitch's consolidated assessment of the group's risk profile given the high cohesion in terms of strategy, governance and risk management and therefore the benefits of 'ordinary' support available to EFG Bank because of its role with EFGInt. For EFGInt specifically, the equalisation also takes into account the absence of any double leverage at EFGInt unconsolidated level. The IDRs and VRs reflect the group's improving underlying profitability and strengthened capitalisation, its well-diversified private banking franchise, moderate balance sheet risks and sound liquidity and funding profile. The ratings also take into account EFGInt's relatively high exposure to non-liquid life insurance assets and generally elevated litigation risk for the private banking industry. Since end-2011, when EFGInt's Fitch Core Capital ratio stood at 3.1%, the bank has taken various measures to improve the quality and quantity of its capital base. As a result, EFGInt's Fitch Core Capital ratio improved to 11.6% at end-2012 which is more in line with its private banking peers. Measures taken include the exchange of most of its bons de participations into Basel III-compliant Tier 2 bonds (generating a capital gain), the sale of treasury shares to EFG Bank European Financial Group SA (EFG Group, EFGInt's majority owner), the IPO of its structured products subsidiary, EFG Financial Products (EFG FP) as well as improved internal capital generation. The sale of the final 20% stake in EFG FP in Q113 has further strengthened capital ratios. Only EUR13.4m of the bons de participations were left at end-June 2013. After a net loss in 2011, largely due to one-off charges related to the strategic review, EFGInt returned to adequate profitability in 2012. EFGInt has set a CHF200m net income target per year by 2015. As most cost cutting measures have already been implemented in 2012, further improvements in underlying profitability will in Fitch's view require a more benign operating environment which is not likely in the short-term. While Fitch views EFGInt's balance sheet risk appetite as generally moderate, it is higher than at its higher-rated peers due to its relatively sizeable residential mortgage loan book (CHF2.8bn or 12% of assets) and its portfolio of US life insurance policies (CHF682.4m carrying value at end-2012). EFGInt, based in Zurich, is the bank holding company of a global private bank with 13 booking centres in Europe, Asia and the Americas. Following the sale of treasury shares to EFG Group in 2012, EFG Group increased its stake in EFGInt to 56%. EFG Group is ultimately controlled by the Latsis family. EFGInt is listed on the Zurich SIX Stock Exchange. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and VR Following the improved capitalisation and completed strategic review initiated in late 2011, EFGInt's and EFG Bank's IDRs and VR are primarily sensitive to any potential large single-event losses, which could arise from the operational and reputational risks inherent in its business model. In addition, EFGInt's VR and IDRs are sensitive to significantly higher double leverage at EFGInt's unconsolidated level. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Given its private banking profile, extraordinary support for EFGInt from the Swiss authorities, while possible, cannot be relied upon and this is reflected in its Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'No floor'. EFG Bank's Support Rating has been downgraded to '5' from '1' reflecting the increasing dominance of the bank within EFGInt following the 2011 business review. Fitch still deems ordinary support (for example by way of moderate reallocations of capital) within the group to be likely, which supports the equalisation of EFGInt's and EFG Bank's IDRs and VRs. However, following various asset disposals at group level, EFG Bank now represents by far the largest asset within EFGInt, meaning more substantial extraordinary support for EFG Bank from other parts within EFGInt, should it ever be needed, is now more uncertain. RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR A revision is considered unlikely, given EFGInt's business profile and the relative size of EFG Bank within the EFGInt group. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES EFGInt's bons de participations are rated five notches below its VR to reflect the fully discretionary coupon deferral. Basel III-compliant Tier 2 notes, issued by EFG International (Guernsey) Limited, and EFG Funding (Guernsey) Limited are rated two notches below EFGInt's VR in accordance with applicable criteria, primarily reflecting the notes' permanent and full point-of non-viability write-down feature (see 'Fitch Assigns EFG International's Tier 2 Notes Final 'BBB+' Rating' dated 24 January 2013 at www.fitchratings.com). RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES As both the bons de participations and the Tier 2 notes are notched from EFGInt's VR, their ratings are primarily sensitive to any changes in EFGInt's VR. The rating actions are as follows: Pictet & Cie Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+' Viability Rating affirmed at 'aa-' Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor' Lombard Odier & Cie Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+' Viability Rating affirmed at 'aa-' Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor' EFG International AG Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating affirmed at 'a' Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor' Fiduciary certificates (ISIN XS0204324890) backed by preferred shares affirmed at 'BB+' EFG Bank AG Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating affirmed at 'a' Support Rating downgraded to '5' from '1 EFG Funding (Guernsey) Limited Basel III-compliant Tier 2 subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB+' EFG International (Guernsey) Limited Basel III-compliant Tier 2 subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB+' Contact: Primary Analyst Christian Kuendig Senior Director +4420 3530 1399 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst (Pictet, Lombard Odier) Erwin van Lumich Managing Director +34 93 323 8403 Secondary Analyst (EFG International) Francois-Xavier Marchand Associate Director +33 1442 99146 Tertiary Analyst (Pictet) Roger Turro Director +34 93 323 8406 Tertiary Analyst (Lombard Odier) Israel da Costa Analyst +44 20 3530 1575 Committee Chairperson James Longsdon Managing Director +44 20 3530 1076 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2012, 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated And Hybrid Securities', dated 5 December 2012 and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12 December 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. 