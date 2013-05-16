RPT-Fitch Affirms ATLANTICLUX IFS at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 16

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Luxemburg-based ATLANTICLUX Lebensversicherung S.A.'s (ATL) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'BBB', Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' and Value of Business In-Force (VIF)-linked notes at 'BBB-'. The Outlooks on the IDR and IFS rating are Stable.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmation reflects the life insurer's low investment risk, its strong capital position and its strong performance in 2012. These positive rating factors are partly offset by ATL's dependency on unit-linked products and its relatively small size. The VIF-linked notes' rating is linked directly to the company's credit quality.

ATL faces only limited direct investment risks as policyholders or other external parties that provide guarantees offered within ATL's products carry the risk of falling equity markets. Fitch views positively that the remaining mortality and disability risks are largely reinsured.

Fitch views ATL's capitalisation as strong based on the agency's own risk-based capital assessment as well as the company's regulatory solvency ratio of 178% at end-2012 (2011: 164%) and acknowledges that ATL achieves its strong capitalisation without benefitting from subordinated debt. Fitch expects that ATL will maintain its strong solvency levels, on the assumption that the insurer will continue to upstream only moderate dividend levels to its parent companies, FWU AG and VHV.

ATL reported gross written premiums (GWP) of EUR128.6m (2011: EUR114.9m) and net income of EUR2.5m (2011: EUR1.9m). ATL confirmed the 2011 turn-around in GWP growth as premium income increased by 11.8% in 2012 (2011: 5.6%). Fitch will continue to monitor ATL's premium development as customer demand for unit-linked insurance products tends to decrease when uncertainty about capital markets increases. In terms of product diversification Fitch views positively that ATL introduced takaful (Islamic insurance) life insurance products in Germany in Q412 and also plans to introduce this product line in France in the course of 2013.

ATL's earnings also depend on the market value of assets under management (AuM). The company achieved a 7.9% increase of its AuM in 2012, which supports ATL's earnings prospects. Fitch views ATL's bottom line profitability as strong.

Despite its cost-intensive distribution channels ATL achieved a return on equity of 14.2% and a return on assets of 0.56% in 2012 (2011: 12.0% and 0.56% respectively).

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Key ratings triggers for an upgrade include continued improvements in the company's franchise and scale, and stability in the company's GWP developments in the various countries, while maintaining strong capitalisation.

Fitch views a downgrade of ATL's ratings in the near term as unlikely. However, a significant and sustained deterioration in profitability resulting in a return on assets below 0.20% over a prolonged period of time could result in a downgrade.

ATL offers unit-linked and term insurance products, predominantly in Germany, France and Italy. ATL had total assets of EUR588.6m at end-2012 and is owned by FWU AG (74.9%) and by VHV (25.1%), a medium-sized German insurance group. FWU AG is owned by nine partners (95%) and SwissRe Frankona (5%).