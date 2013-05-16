RPT-Fitch Affirms ATLANTICLUX IFS at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 16 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Luxemburg-based
ATLANTICLUX Lebensversicherung S.A.'s (ATL) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
rating at 'BBB', Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' and Value of
Business In-Force (VIF)-linked notes at 'BBB-'. The Outlooks on the IDR and IFS
rating are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the life insurer's low investment risk, its strong
capital position and its strong performance in 2012. These positive rating
factors are partly offset by ATL's dependency on unit-linked products and its
relatively small size. The VIF-linked notes' rating is linked directly to the
company's credit quality.
ATL faces only limited direct investment risks as policyholders or other
external parties that provide guarantees offered within ATL's products carry the
risk of falling equity markets. Fitch views positively that the remaining
mortality and disability risks are largely reinsured.
Fitch views ATL's capitalisation as strong based on the agency's own risk-based
capital assessment as well as the company's regulatory solvency ratio of 178% at
end-2012 (2011: 164%) and acknowledges that ATL achieves its strong
capitalisation without benefitting from subordinated debt. Fitch expects that
ATL will maintain its strong solvency levels, on the assumption that the insurer
will continue to upstream only moderate dividend levels to its parent companies,
FWU AG and VHV.
ATL reported gross written premiums (GWP) of EUR128.6m (2011: EUR114.9m) and net
income of EUR2.5m (2011: EUR1.9m). ATL confirmed the 2011 turn-around in GWP
growth as premium income increased by 11.8% in 2012 (2011: 5.6%). Fitch will
continue to monitor ATL's premium development as customer demand for unit-linked
insurance products tends to decrease when uncertainty about capital markets
increases. In terms of product diversification Fitch views positively that ATL
introduced takaful (Islamic insurance) life insurance products in Germany in
Q412 and also plans to introduce this product line in France in the course of
2013.
ATL's earnings also depend on the market value of assets under management (AuM).
The company achieved a 7.9% increase of its AuM in 2012, which supports ATL's
earnings prospects. Fitch views ATL's bottom line profitability as strong.
Despite its cost-intensive distribution channels ATL achieved a return on equity
of 14.2% and a return on assets of 0.56% in 2012 (2011: 12.0% and 0.56%
respectively).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key ratings triggers for an upgrade include continued improvements in the
company's franchise and scale, and stability in the company's GWP developments
in the various countries, while maintaining strong capitalisation.
Fitch views a downgrade of ATL's ratings in the near term as unlikely. However,
a significant and sustained deterioration in profitability resulting in a return
on assets below 0.20% over a prolonged period of time could result in a
downgrade.
ATL offers unit-linked and term insurance products, predominantly in Germany,
France and Italy. ATL had total assets of EUR588.6m at end-2012 and is owned by
FWU AG (74.9%) and by VHV (25.1%), a medium-sized German insurance group. FWU AG
is owned by nine partners (95%) and SwissRe Frankona (5%).