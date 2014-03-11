Fitch Affirms AXA Entities' IFS at 'AA-'; Revises Outlooks to Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, March 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed all
AXA entities'
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'AA-'. Fitch has
also affirmed AXA
SA's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' and Short-term
IDR at 'F1'.
The Outlooks on the Long-term IDR and IFS ratings have been
revised to Stable
from Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the end of
this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Outlook revision reflects the group's improved financial
leverage and strong
fixed charge coverage ratios. According to Fitch's calculations,
AXA's financial
leverage has improved to 24% at year-end 2013 from 28% on
average since 2010.
Based on management intention to maintain its financial leverage
in an AXA
calculated 23-25% range, Fitch considers this level compatible
with the group's
current rating. In addition, fixed charge coverage as calculated
by Fitch has
been stable at around 10x over the past five years and Fitch
expects this level
to be maintained, in line with the current rating.
The affirmation reflects the group's solid capital adequacy and
recovering
profitability.
As measured by both regulatory calculation (221% Solvency 1
ratio at end-2013)
and Fitch's internal analysis, the group's capital adequacy is
consistent with
the current rating and is expected to show resilience in the
near future despite
the volatile financial environment.
Fitch recognises management action aimed at reducing the
exposure to financial
market movements but considers this remains a challenge in the
context of the
group's exposure to a sizeable amount of intangible assets (27%
of shareholder's
equity at end-2013).
Fitch expects further improvement in profitability to remain a
challenge for
AXA, mostly due to the persistent low interest rate environment.
However,
management continues to implement actions to increase tariffs,
adjust the
business and geographical mix and streamline risk selection.
Over the past five
years, AXA's operating profitability has gradually recovered as
reflected by the
group's underlying earnings reaching EUR4.7bn at end-2013 vs.
EUR3.9bn at
end-2009. This is mostly due to management action and a more
favourable
underwriting environment in the non-saving related businesses.
AXA's ratings also continue to reflect the group's position as
one of the
world's largest providers of insurance and financial services,
benefiting from
its recognised brand, excellent risk management and geographical
diversification
as well as the quality of its management team and its consistent
strategy.
AXA's US operations' ratings reflect Fitch's view that AXA
Financial Inc. (AXF)
and its subsidiaries remain core operations and continue to
benefit from support
from the parent.
Fitch has withdrawn DBV Deutsche Beamtenversicherung
Lebenversicherung AG's
'AA-' IFS rating as this company no longer exists following its
merger with AXA
Lebensversicherung (Germany) AG. Accordingly, Fitch will no
longer provide
rating or analytical coverage for DBV Deutsche
Beamtenversicherung
Lebenversicherung AG.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of AXA include a
weakening of the group's
financial profile or deterioration in profitability. This would
include a
sustained drop in Solvency 1 regulatory capital to below 170% of
the regulatory
minimum or the group's fixed-charge coverage ratio decreasing to
below 8x. In
addition, the ratings could be downgraded if financial leverage
increases above
30%.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of AXA include a
strengthening of the
group's financial profile or sustainable improvement in
profitability with the
fixed charge coverage ratio consistently above 12x, a Solvency 1
regulatory
capital adequacy ratio sustainably over 220% and a financial
leverage ratio
maintained at close to 20%.
The subsidiaries listed at the end of this comment are viewed as
"Core" under
Fitch's Group Rating Methodology. Should the strategic
importance of any of
these subsidiaries diminish, their ratings could be downgraded,
although Fitch
views this as unlikely over the medium term.
The rating actions are as follows:
AXA
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Stable from
Negative
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB'
Junior subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB'
Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1'
AXA Financial, Inc.
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Stable from
Negative
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-'
Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1'
AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company
Long-term IFS rating affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook revised to
Stable from Negative
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook revised to Stable from
Negative
Surplus notes affirmed at 'A'
AXA Versicherungen (Switzerland) AG
Long-term IFS rating affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook revised to
Stable from Negative
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook revised to Stable from
Negative
DBV Holding AG
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Stable from
Negative
AXA Global P&C
Long-term IFS rating affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook revised to Stable
from Negative
These rating actions do not have any impact on the ratings of
AXA Bank Europe
SCF's covered bonds.
The following AXA subsidiary companies' Long-term IFS ratings
have been affirmed
at 'AA-' and their Outlook revised to Stable from Negative:
AXA France IARD
AXA France Vie
AXA Corporate Solutions Assurance
AXA Insurance Company (US)
AXA Leben (Switzerland) AG
AXA Belgium
AXA Versicherung (Germany) AG
AXA Lebensversicherung (Germany) AG
AXA Krankenversicherung AG
DBV Deutsche Beamtenversicherung AG
Deutsche Aerzteversicherung AG
AXA Insurance UK Plc
AXA PPP Healthcare Ltd
AXA China Region Insurance Co. (Bermuda) Ltd
AXA Equitable Life and Annuity Company
MONY Life Insurance Company of America
U.S. Financial Life Insurance Company
Contact:
Primary Analyst (Non-US insurance entities)
Marc-Philippe Juilliard
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 37
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Primary Analyst (US insurance entities)
R. Andrew Davidson, CFA
Senior Director
+1 312 368 31 44
Fitch, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst (Non-US insurance entities)
Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 768 076 118
Secondary Analyst (US insurance entities)
Doug Meyer
Managing Director
+1 312 368 20 61
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 11 68
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Insurance Rating Methodology", dated 13
November 2013 is
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
