Fitch Affirms Banque Pictet at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, July 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banque Pictet & Cie SA's (Banque Pictet) Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA-'/'F1+' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'aa-'. Its Support Rating and Support Rating Floor have been affirmed at '5' and 'No Floor', respectively. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. The rating actions are part of Fitch's periodic review of Swiss private banks. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS AND VR Banque Pictet's ratings are driven by our assessment of the viability of the consolidated Pictet Group, of which Banque Pictet is the Geneva-based banking subsidiary and its main operating entity. We view Banque Pictet's company profile as one of two factors of higher importance in assessing the bank's VR and IDR. Banque Pictet has a sound franchise in wealth management, supported by a long track record and diversified geographical presence, and is complemented by Pictet Group's profitable asset management division. The group as a whole had CHF462 billion assets under management (AuM) and custody at end-2016, which places it as one of Switzerland's largest pure wealth and asset managers. Pictet Group's focus on advisory services for private banking clients contributes towards fairly stable, high-value added client relationships, thus generating predominantly recurrent fee-based income Banque Pictet's scale should allow it to further streamline and digitalise its operations, enabling it to manage operating expenses while fulfilling growing compliance requirements. However, the nature of Pictet's business and the group's focus on a limited number of business lines constrains diversification and the VR. The group is mainly active in Switzerland and the rest of Europe, with a material presence in Asia and to a lesser extent in the Americas, reducing its dependence on any single market. Banque Pictet's wealth management business is complemented by a profitable asset management division, largely focused on a series of niche and mainly active strategies. Together with the group's asset services division, which benefits from a strong franchise and a fairly resilient client base, we believe the group is sufficiently diversified to face modest deterioration in any one market. The group's appetite for credit and market risks is low, which we also view as a factor of higher influence on the ratings. On-balance sheet credit exposure mainly relates to Banque Pictet's securities portfolio, which includes highly rated sovereign, public sector and supranational debt, as a result of the group's conservative investment policy. The vast majority of client credit exposure arises from Lombard loans, largely with liquid collateral and extended at prudent lending values. In our view, strong recent Lombard lending growth is mitigated by the sound lending policies and the only ancillary importance of lending to the group's business. The bank has a very limited appetite for market risk, and the vast majority of trading is on behalf of clients. Foreign currency mismatches in the banking book are systematically hedged with derivative instruments. We expect Banque Pictet to continue delivering strong and consistent earnings. We consider the bank's business model will remain fairly resilient to industry-wide pressure on commission income based on its geographical, business and client diversification. Rising regulatory and compliance demands are likely to put pressure on operating expenses as the group adapts its systems and controls, notably to incoming client investment suitability requirements. Operational risk remains a key risk for Banque Pictet, as for private banking peers. The timing and financial impact of a potential settlement with the US Department of Justice concerning US-related accounts potentially linked to tax-related offenses remains highly uncertain. We expect Banque Pictet's strong earnings generation and capitalisation to provide a sufficient buffer against most operational risk incidents in our base case. Banque Pictet's capital base is solid and comprises common equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital and a subordinated loan from the holding company, which qualifies as regulatory eligible additional Tier 1 capital. The group's consolidated CET1 ratio was 20.4% at end-2016. We expect ordinary capital support from the parent for Banque Pictet to remain available, as we believe capital and liquidity to be easily transferable among operating entities, subject to regulatory limits. The large proportion of liquid and mainly short-term assets on Banque Pictet's balance sheet supports the group's strong liquidity. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Banque Pictet's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect our view that support from the Swiss authorities cannot be relied on, primarily because of the group's low systemic importance. The group caters to an affluent international client base and does not have a retail deposit franchise in Switzerland. Should Banque Pictet require extraordinary support, we expect it to be provided from the partners' private wealth, but such support is not factored into our ratings. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS AND VR The Stable Outlook on Banque Pictet's ratings is based on our expectation that the group will maintain its resilient fee-based earnings capacity and conservative risk appetite. Should franchise erosion, challenges in net new money generation or a materially higher cost base lead to a structural deterioration in the group's profitability, the ratings could be downgraded. The ratings are also sensitive to a material increase in the group's risk appetite, which could materialise through weaker underwriting standards, rapid loan growth at higher loan-to-values or less conservative securities investment policies. Should the impact from potential legal settlements erode capitalisation without credible plans to restore it swiftly, this would put Banque Pictet's ratings under pressure. Upside to the ratings remains limited given Banque Pictet's high ratings relative to peers and the structural challenges to sustainable profit generation in the private banking industry. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR An upgrade of Banque Pictet's Support Rating and an upward revision of the Support Rating Floor is unlikely, given the group's low systemic importance. 