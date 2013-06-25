Fitch Affirms BASF SE at 'A+', Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BASF SE's
(BASF) Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' and Short-term IDR at 'F1'.
Fitch has also
affirmed BASF's senior unsecured rating and the senior unsecured
rating on Ciba
Speciality Chemicals outstanding bonds due 2018 at 'A+'. The
Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
Strong Credit Profile
The ratings are supported by BASF's product and geographical
diversification,
its leading market positions, longstanding customer
relationships, integrated
operating model (Verbund), sound liquidity and capital
structure, and
demonstrated access to the capital markets. BASF's portfolio mix
is also
differentiated from those of its large diversified chemical
peers by its
ownership of high-margin oil and gas operations.
M&A and Asset Swaps
BASF is undertaking a series of asset swaps in its oil & gas
business
Wintershall with Gazprom and Statoil. These transactions will
lead to BASF
expanding its presence in oil & gas fields in Russia and the
North Sea, and
exiting the gas trading and storage business. As part of its
deal with Statoil,
BASF will pay financial compensation of USD1.35bn. Fitch
believes that this
portfolio refocusing will ultimately be credit enhancing, albeit
not reflected
by the group's metrics until the ramp up of these assets to full
production
volumes.
O&G Deals Offset Higher Leverage
Fitch has rebased its rating case to reflect the lower revenue
and cash flow
generation reported as a result of the implementation of IFRS 10
and 11 (rating
neutral), as well as the exit from the natural gas trading
business. Combined
with the payment to Statoil and the high investment levels
assumed in 2013,
these changes translate into a temporary increase in net FFO
leverage to 2.0x in
2013 from 1.4x under the previous base rating case. In Fitch's
view, BASF's
higher exposure to O&G exploration and production mitigate these
trends.
Oil & Gas and Agro Underpin Topline
The 4.8% increase in sales in Q113 yoy reflects growth rates of
17% and 20% in
the agricultural solutions and oil & gas segments, respectively.
Oil & gas
volumes were up 19% yoy, offsetting a 5% drop in oil prices. In
agricultural
solutions, volumes were up 13% yoy on strong demand across most
regions and
revenues were further boosted by the consolidation of Becker
Underwood (+4%).
This offset low single digit decreases in volumes or prices in
other divisions,
in line with the trends observed in 2012.
Demand Lagging in Chemical Divisions
Fitch assumes no recovery in sales in the chemicals divisions in
2013. The base
case also generally assumes stable margins yoy in line with the
trends observed
in Q113. Performance in the chemical divisions has been mixed.
Higher sales
volumes in monomers and intermediates have offset planned and
unplanned
maintenance shutdown resulting in higher earnings in the
chemicals segment.
Demand and volumes remained weak in the paper, dispersions &
pigments,
construction chemicals and catalysts sub-segments.
Strong Liquidity
Liquidity is supported by two committed unused credit lines of
EUR3.0bn each
maturing in 2014 and 2018. At end-2012, BASF also had cash
balances of EUR1.8bn
against short-term borrowings of EUR4.2bn, including EUR1.29bn
of commercial
paper. Since the beginning of 2013, the group has issued around
EUR2.1bn of
bonds and floating rate notes with maturities ranging from 2018
to 2043. Fitch
expects FCF to remain positive over the rating horizon.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Shareholder-friendly policies or large debt-funded
acquisitions that
could weaken the group's financial structure and result in a
sustained increase
in net FFO leverage above 2.0x would be negative for the
ratings.
Positive: Fitch regards 'A+' as a ceiling for ratings in the
chemicals sector
due to its inherent cyclicality.
