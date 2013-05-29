RPT-Fitch Affirms BBVA Compass Bancshares, Inc's LT IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Revised to Stable

May 29 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) for BBVA Compass Bancshares, Inc. (CBSS) at 'BBB/F2' and the Viability
Rating (VR) at 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is revised to Stable from Negative.
This action follow's Fitch's recent rating action on CBSS' parent company, Banco
Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) on May 23, 2013. A full list of rating actions
is at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRS, IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
CBSS' VR, which reflects the company's intrinsic creditworthiness absent any
extraordinary support, was affirmed reflecting the company's improving earnings
and asset quality. Further, the rating and Outlook are supported by CBSS' solid
capital base and good liquidity profile. CBSS' Rating Outlook was revised to
Stable from Negative reflecting the overall improving credit profile.
CBSS' recent earnings performance reflects a vast improvement over the losses
reported during the prior years, which were weighed down by large goodwill
impairment charges and elevated provision expenses. For the full year 2012, CBSS
reported a 74bps return on assets (ROA), and 68bps in 1Q'13. While this included
some benefit from releasing reserves, it nonetheless reflects an improving
overall credit profile. Asset quality ratios also continue to improve in line
with industry trends, while nonperforming asset levels remain at very manageable
levels. The capital profile remains strong, with a high Tier 1 common ratio
(under Basel III) of 11.55% at March 31, 2013. Further, the liquidity profile
continues to improve, reflecting industry trends of strong deposit inflows and
tempered loan growth.
Despite the improving profile, CBSS' ratings remain constrained by its
ownership, and the implications of macro-economic pressures in Spain on BBVA.
The parent company's Rating Outlook remains Negative, mirroring the Outlook on
Spain's sovereign rating. Given the improving standalone profile of CBSS, the
likelihood of downgrades, due either to company performance or downgrades of
BBVA or Spain, has decreased, as reflected in the Rating Outlook revision to
Stable.
RATING SENSITIVITIES -VR, IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
Further ratings movement in BBVA's ratings will likely not impact CBSS' IDR,
since its VR will likely now be the anchor rating going forward. However, CBSS'
IDR could be adversely affected by a multi-notch downgrade of the parent's
rating. According to Fitch rating criteria, the potential uplift of the
subsidiary's VR from the parent's long-term IDR is usually limited to a maximum
of three notches. BBVA's Rating Outlook remains Negative (see the press release
titled 'Fitch Affirms Santander's BBVA's and CaixaBank's Ratings', dated May
23, 2013) reflecting the close correlation between the bank and the sovereign credit
risk of Spain (rated LT IDR BBB, Outlook Negative, by Fitch).
Absent a multi-notch downgrade in BBVA's ratings, CBSS' ratings are sensitive to
those drivers that would impact the VR, namely changes in capital, earnings or
asset quality. Fitch envisions more ratings upgrade potential than downward
pressure given the company's improving overall credit profile. CBSS' VR, and
consequently its IDR, could be upgraded with improving earnings performance,
combined with the continuation of moderating asset quality and the maintenance
of capital at appropriate levels.
In general, subsidiary banks can be vulnerable to a sharp deterioration in the
parent's credit profile. As a result, subsidiary VRs are not usually higher than
parent Long-Term IDRs. In the case of CBSS, there are several reasons why this
risk currently appears to be manageable, which therefore provides greater
long-term uplift in CBSS' VR relative to BBVA's long-term IDR. These reasons
include: limited direct exposure to BBVA or the Spanish market, an independent
franchise and operational infrastructure, and no reliance of CBSS on funding
from its parent. Fitch also expects that the U.S. regulators would not approve
capital distributions to the parent that would impair CBSS' credit profile. CBSS
has not upstreamed any capital to its parent over the past few years, and has,
in fact, been a beneficiary of capital injections from BBVA through the crisis.
However, Fitch expects CBSS will return capital in the future, though it is
assumed it will be in moderate amounts.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING
CBSS is strategically important to, but not considered a core subsidiary of BBVA
by Fitch. CBSS' IDR reflects the higher of its support-driven IDR or VR. CBSS'
support-driven IDR has historically been notched one notch below at 'BBB'
reflecting Fitch's view that CBBS is strategically important to BBVA, though not
core Since CBSS' support reflects institutional support, no support rating floor
is assigned. In the event Fitch's views CBSS as no longer strategically
important to BBVA, its support rating could be downgraded. In the event this
were to occur, it would likely have no impact on the company's VR, and would
likely not impact the IDR given Fitch's 'higher-of' approach in assigning an
IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid securities issued by CBSS and by various
issuing vehicles are all notched down from CBSS' or its bank subsidiaries' VR in
accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles. Their ratings are all
primarily sensitive to any changes in the VRs of CBSS.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
CBSS' IDR and VR are equalized with those of Compass Bank, reflecting its role
as the bank holding company, which is mandated in the U.S. to act as a source of
strength for its bank subsidiaries. Should CBSS' holding company begin to
exhibit signs of weakness, or have inadequate cash flow coverage to meet
near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch could notch the holding
company IDR and VR from the ratings of Compass Bank.
The following ratings are affirmed:
Compass Bancshares, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--VR at 'bbb';
--Support at '2';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2'.
Compass Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--VR at 'bbb';
--Support at '2';
--Long-term deposits at 'BBB+';
--Short-term deposits at 'F2';
--Senior unsecured at 'BBB';
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB-'.
TexasBanc Capital Trust I
--Preferred stock at 'BB-'