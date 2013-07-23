RPT-Fitch Affirms Churchill's ABCP Programme at 'F1sf'

July 23 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Churchill Loan Asset Securitisation Programme LLC's (Churchill)
asset-backed commercial paper (ABCP) Short-term rating of 'F1sf' following a satisfactory review
of the programme and its underlying portfolios.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation is driven by the full liquidity support provided by Royal Bank
of Scotland (RBS, A/Stable/F1) to all transactions funded by Churchill.
The affirmation follows a discussion with the management of RBS, which acts as
the programme's sponsor and main liquidity provider. The affirmation also takes
into consideration the conduit's performance, commercial paper (CP) issuance, IT
administration systems, administrative procedures, credit policies and portfolio
composition.
All transactions benefit from a fully supporting liquidity facility, available
at transaction level, covering 102% of the sellers limit irrespective of the
performance of the underlying acquired assets. Hence, the credit risk to the CP
holders becomes fully dependent on the liquidity support provided by RBS.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
If RBS's Short-term rating was downgraded, the CP notes issued by Churchill may
be downgraded.
Churchill, launched in March 2009, is structured to issue USD-denominated CP up
to a maximum aggregate amount of USD40bn. CP is issued to fund the purchase of
eligible assets and all assets funded by Churchill are fully supported by
transaction-specific liquidity facilities. Churchill also has the ability to
issue extendible notes with a tenor of up to 185 days. As at end-June 2013,
Churchill had USD3.5bn of CP outstanding