Fitch Affirms Credit Suisse at 'A'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Credit Suisse AG's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' with a Stable Outlook and its Viability Rating (VR) at 'a'. At the same time, the agency has affirmed Credit Suisse's Short-term IDR at 'F1', Support Rating (SR) at '1' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'A'. The agency has also affirmed the ratings of Credit Suisse's holding company, Credit Suisse Group AG, and subsidiaries as well as all debt ratings. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The rating actions have been taken in conjunction with a review of support for banks globally and also as part of a periodic review of the Global Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs), which comprise 12 large and globally active banking groups. Fitch's outlook for the sector is stable on balance. Earnings pressure in securities businesses and continued conduct and regulatory risks present in the GTUBs are offset by stronger balance sheets as capitalisation and liquidity remain sound. Fitch forecasts stronger GDP growth in most economies, which should contribute to a more balanced economic environment, which however is likely to remain challenging in 2014. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT Credit Suisse's VR and IDRs take into account its securities businesses accounting for a large part of the group's operations. The high proportion of securities businesses, which Fitch considers more volatile than commercial banking, is balanced by the group's solid franchise in global wealth management and its domestic Swiss corporate and retail banking operations. The VR and IDRs also reflect strong risk controls and sound underwriting standards, which mitigate high exposure to market and credit risk in investment and corporate banking activities. They further reflect the group's well-defined strategy to concentrate on core businesses in investment banking and global wealth management as well as its track record in executing strategy. The VR and IDRs are also based on Credit Suisse's improved capitalisation, as capital ratios based on risk-weighted assets (RWA) have improved and compare well within the peer group. Leverage ratios have also improved, although they remain somewhat weaker than its US peers. Credit Suisse has issued a sizeable amount of hybrid capital instruments, of which CHF8.9bn were included in Fitch eligible capital at end-2013. Fitch considers earnings and profitability adequate as the agency expects the bank to reach its cost reduction targets, which together with a run-down of non-strategic assets should further help performance. Funding and liquidity benefit from a large customer deposit base. Credit Suisse has reduced its wholesale funding needs as it has reduced its balance sheet, but its repo and securities lending activities remain large, albeit declining. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the bank will continue to successfully execute its strategy and that leverage ratios will improve further as the bank has to meet regulatory requirements and maintain capitalisation in line with its global peers. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT Fitch expects Credit Suisse to continue to concentrate on its core business segments. The bank's refocusing has resulted in a more balanced distribution of RWA between the businesses. Nevertheless, investment banking, where about 57% of RWA were allocated at end-2013, remains the group's main risk centre. Credit Suisse's business model will continue to rely on securities businesses, which means that an upgrade of the VR is unlikely. Fitch considers the bank's risk controls sound, underpinning Credit Suisse's VR, and its track record in managing risks in its business units is strong. A material increase in risk appetite, which could be indicated by rising market risk exposure or a significant increase in exposure to credit risk in its leveraged finance and securitised products businesses could result in pressure on the bank's VR. Fitch expects the bank's domestic loan book to prove resilient in a downturn as underwriting standards have remained sound. However, a sharp deterioration in the Swiss loan book's asset quality, which could be caused by a sharper than expected correction in the real estate market, could put pressure on its VR. Credit Suisse's VR is based on Fitch's expectations that the bank will continue to meet its performance targets given its track record to date, and that earnings volatility will remain moderate. Failure to meet performance targets through the cycle, which could be caused by higher-than-expected costs related to the run-down of non-strategic assets, would put the VR under pressure. Ratings would also come under pressure if earnings in the investment bank, where fixed income businesses are now concentrated on credit, proved highly volatile in a difficult market environment. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The affirmation of Credit Suisse's SR and SRF are based on Fitch's view that the probability of support from the Swiss authorities for Credit Suisse, if required, remains extremely high due to the bank's systemic importance. This expectation primarily reflects Switzerland's (AAA/Stable) extremely high ability to support its large banks and our view that sovereign support will remain extremely likely until Switzerland's recovery and resolution legislation approaches completion. Specific to Credit Suisse, our view of support likelihood is based mostly on its systemic importance in Switzerland as the country's second-largest bank, its global interconnectedness given its size and operations in wealth management and investment banking, significant deposit market share and its position as a key provider of financial services to the Swiss economy. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Credit Suisse's SR and SRF are primarily sensitive to legislative and regulatory developments in Switzerland. Fitch considers the bank resolution agenda in Switzerland to be well-advanced compared with most other developed countries. We expect legislators and regulators to make progress in removing the remaining practical impediments to a swift resolution of one of the big banking groups in the near term such as the tax treatment of bail-in debt issued out of Swiss entities, the resolution framework for holding companies and changes to Credit Suisse's and UBS's legal entity structures. International cooperation between the national authorities will be important to ensure that the resolution of one of these complex global banking groups through a single-point-of entry approach is feasible. Once we believe that the legal and practical framework is sufficiently robust to allow for a smooth resolution we expect to downgrade Credit Suisse's SR to '5' and revise its SRF to 'No Floor'. The timing at this stage is likely to be some point in late 2014 or in 1H15. The revision of the bank's SRF will not affect Credit Suisse's Long- and Short-term IDRs of 'A' and 'F1', respectively, as these are based on Credit Suisse's VR of 'a'. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and other hybrid securities issued by Credit Suisse, Credit Suisse Group AG and by various issuing vehicles are all notched down from the VRs of Credit Suisse or Credit Suisse Group AG in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which vary considerably. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in the VRs of Credit Suisse or Credit Suisse Group AG. The securities' ratings are also sensitive to any change in their notching, which could arise if Fitch changed its assessment of the probability of their non-performance relative to the risk captured in the issuers' VRs. This might reflect a change in capital management in the group or an unexpected shift in regulatory buffer requirements, for example. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY Credit Suisse Group AG's IDRs and VR are equalised with those of Credit Suisse and reflect its role as the bank holding company and the modest double leverage at end-2013 at holding company level. Credit Suisse Group's legal entity structure is evolving, and the group announced that it plans to issue bail-in debt from the holding company in future. Fitch believes that the creation of this additional buffer for the operating banks' senior creditors could affect the relative positions of creditors of the holding company and of the operating bank. Fitch could also notch the holding company's IDRs and VR below Credit Suisse's ratings if double leverage at Credit Suisse Group AG increased above 120%. Credit Suisse Group AG's SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that support from the Swiss authorities for the holding company is possible, but cannot be relied on, primarily because of the holding company's low systemic importance on a standalone basis. As the SRF is 'No Floor', the holding company's Long-term IDR is driven purely by its VR and is therefore primarily sensitive to the same drivers as Credit Suisse's VR. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY Credit Suisse International is a UK-based wholly-owned subsidiary of Credit Suisse Group AG, and Credit Suisse (USA) Inc. (CSUSA) is the group's main US-based broker-dealer. Their IDRs are equalised with Credit Suisse's and reflect support from their parent, as Fitch views them as core to the group's strategy in its investment banking business. Credit Suisse International is incorporated as an unlimited liability company, which underpins Fitch's view that there is an extremely high probability that it would receive support from its parent if needed. In 2007, CSUSA's parent companies (Credit Suisse and Credit Suisse Group AG) issued full, unconditional and several guarantees for the firm's outstanding SEC registered debt securities, which in Fitch's opinion demonstrate the role of the subsidiary and the extremely high probability that the firm would be supported if needed. Fitch believes that the group's US operations are core to the group's strategy, and that CSUSA would continue to receive support from its parent if needed. As Credit Suisse International's and CSUSA's IDRs are equalised with Credit Suisse's, they are primarily sensitive to changes in the parent's IDR. The subsidiaries' IDRs are also sensitive to changes in the parent's propensity to provide support, which Fitch currently does not expect. 