Fitch Affirms Credit Suisse Bond and Eolo Investments B.V. 2009-2

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed two
credit-linked notes
(CLNs) as listed below:
USD100m Credit Suisse Bond with Japan CDS - CLN due 20 March
2015, affirmed at
'BBB+sf'; Outlook Stable
EUR128m Eolo Investments B.V 2009-2 floating rate notes due
October 2015,
affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable (XS0423041150)
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Credit Suisse Bond with Japan Credit Linked
Notes reflects
the transaction's credit links to Credit Suisse International
(A/Stable/F1) and
Japan's Long-term local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
(A+/Negative/F1+).
Eolo Investments B.V 2009-2 floating rate notes have exposure to
one risk
presenting entity, Credit Suisse International (CSI). Their
rating is therefore
directly linked to CSI's rating. As CSI's rating has remained
unchanged since
the previous review the rating on the notes has been affirmed at
'Asf'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch monitors the performance of the underlying risk-presenting
entities and
adjusts the rating of each transaction accordingly. Fitch tested
the impact of
one and two notch downgrades to each of the risk presenting
entities for each
transaction.
Eolo Investments B.V 2009-2 is directly linked to CSI so these
sensitivities
resulted in downgrades of one and two notches respectively. The
worst case
scenarios for Credit Suisse Bond with Japan Credit Linked Notes
were a two notch
downgrade to CSI and a two notch downgrade to both CSI and
Japan's Long-term
IDR. These scenarios both resulted in a two notch downgrade for
the transaction.
All other scenarios either resulted in a one notch downgrade or
no change.
Contacts:
Lead Surveillance Analyst
Alexander Blishen
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1354
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Andy Brewer
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1005
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria 'Global Rating Criteria for Single- and
Multi-Name
Credit-Linked Notes', dated 19 Feb 2014; 'Counterparty Criteria
for Structured
Finance Transactions and Covered Bonds', dated 14 May, 2014;
both available on
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Rating Criteria for Single- and Multi-Name Credit-Linked
Notes
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
